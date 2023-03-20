Atari acquires a dozen classic arcade properties, including Berzerk and Frenzy

In Today I Learned news, Atari did not own the IPs for the classic arcade and home console titles Berzerk and Frenzy (and 10 others), but last week they found a solution for that… officially acquiring them from Stern Electronics.
So we’re assuming there will be some high energy “Recharged” versions of these games or additional game collections coming in the future, and we hope so, since we’ve been having a great time with them.
Check out some reminders of what the retro classic Berzerk looked like, along with the official announcement below.
Atari — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced today the acquisition of a dozen retro arcade games, including the ’80s classics Berzerk and Frenzy. Atari will seek to expand digital and physical distribution of the classic titles, create new games based on the IPs, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations.
Berzerk is a top-down, multidirectional shooter designed by Alan McNeil that was released for arcades in 1980. Frequently ranked in “Top 100 Video Games” lists, Berzerk is best known as one of the first arcade video games with speech synthesis, and for its iconic villain Evil Otto.
In Berzerk, players navigate a maze of rooms while fighting armed robots and avoiding electrified walls, and must escape the maze before being caught by Otto. Berzerk was ported to the Atari 2600 and Atari 5200 by Atari. A 1982 critically-acclaimed sequel, Frenzy, was also acquired under the agreement.
“Berzerk is one of those foundational games that so many people first encountered playing on an Atari console,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. “Berzerk, and the other titles included in this acquisition, are a perfect fit for our strategy of commercializing classic retro IP.”