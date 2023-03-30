E3 2023 has been cancelled

Welp, we guess it was just not meant to be. The 2023 E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) was set to get a reboot of sorts this year, but with multiple big publishers backing out lately the writing was on the wall.
The ReedPop-organized Summer gaming event, which was scheduled for June 13th – 16th, has officially been called off — the physical event in Los Angeles and the digital version. We have fond memories of attending the formerly press-only, in person event once upon a time, but it has not quite had the same impact it did when videogame magazines were commonplace and websites were just gaining momentum. Oh well! There’s always next year.
