John Cena hits the links in PGA Tour 2K23

He might be taking on the young upstart Austin Theory this weekend when WrestleMania goes to Hollywood, but you can catch John Cena in this next role when he joins the roster of PGA Tour 2K23 April 7th.
You might be thinking, the Doctor of Thuganomics on the golf greens is a weird look, but this is also the man who learned to speak Mandarin just because he can, so why not take over the golf world digitally, much like he conquered the world of wrestling and entertainment. Clad in the red white and blue outfit that suspiciously like the outfit of the DC anti-hero Peacemaker, players can hit the links using the man who holds the world record for most Make-a-Wish wishes granted. It’ll be interesting to see how he’s rated in this game, when he’s usually rated in the 90s in his native WWE 2K titles.
For those who want to try out Big Match John but don’t want to commit to the country club membership, the game will be free to play from April 6th to April 9th on Xbox platforms and April 6th to the 10th on PC via Steam. Those who want to pick up the title after a taste can grab it at a discount, full details can be found in the press release below.
PGA Tour 2K23 is available now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
In a collaboration that no one saw coming, John Cena will be available April 7* as a playable golfer in PGA TOUR 2K23, the highest-rated golf simulator of 2022, according to Metacritic! The 16-time WWE World Champion, Hollywood icon, record-setting philanthropist, and WWE 2K23 cover star joins the likes of Michael Jordan and Steph Curry as one of a select few personalities to be featured in multiple 2K franchises. Cena will take on a roster of the greatest golfers on the planet, including Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and more, in the game Bleacher Report called, “the best-playing golf game in years,” and “a downright blast.”
The man who will “Never Give Up” steps up to the tee box packing long-driving muscle, but how will he fare on the fairways and greens, where precision and skill outweigh power? Decked out in a familiar red, white and blue attire, Cena takes on an entirely new challenge amongst the top PGA TOUR players on several of the most challenging courses. Players can also step into Cena’s shoes to take on friends locally, or online with Crossplay support.** Additional new content, including playable pro Nelly Korda, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pinehurst No. 2, Eastside Golf gear, Barstool Sports Fore Play Podcast playable golfers, and more will be coming soon.
PGA TOUR 2K23 will be free to play on Xbox platforms from 9:00 a.m. PST Thursday, April 6 through 11:00 a.m. PST Sunday, April 9, and on Steam from 10:00 a.m. PST Thursday, April 6 through 10:00 a.m. PST Monday, April 10. PGA TOUR 2K23 will also be available at 67% off for Standard Edition, 50% off for Tiger Woods Edition, and 65% off the Standard Edition x NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Bundle for both PS4 & PS5 from 12:00 a.m. PST Wednesday, March 29 through 11:59 p.m. PST Wednesday, April 12. PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition will also be available at 60% off for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S from 12:00 a.m. PST Tuesday, March 28 through 11:59 p.m. PST April 3.