Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon demo now available

Maybe, possibly timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, Nintendo has dropped off a demo for the stylish new Bayonetta prequel spinoff Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon for the Switch.
The game launches in about a week on March 17th, but grab the demo right now to check out what to expect. Any progress made in the demo will transfer over to the full version too, so those interested can get a bit of a head start on the game.
Take a look at some new screens from the demo below along with a bit more info regarding the game’s upcoming release.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon demo screens:
A free demo for the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game is now available on Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch family of systems! In this demo, you’ll play as both Cereza and her demon companion Cheshire. Are you prepared to join Cereza on a journey into the Avalon Forest for a bewitching taste of the adventure yet to come?
This is your lucky day. Or unlucky day, depending on how you play your cards, for the Avalon Forest is just as beautiful as it is beastly, and it has an appetite for wandering witches. In the Nintendo eShop demo, you can try out the early chapters of the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game. As a bonus, save data will transfer over to the full version of the game, when purchased, which launches on March 17. You can download the demo now and also check out the new Story Trailer for the game that debuted today here: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/bayonetta-origins-cereza-and-the-lost-demon-switch/.