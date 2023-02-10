Pledge your intention to board by pre-registering for Honkai: Star Rail!

Did you get into the Final Beta? I didn’t, but that’s ok and it certainly won’t hamper my excitement for HoYoverse’s next live service title, Honkai: Star Rail. Yesterday the publisher started soliciting pre-registration for the title. Per any pre-registration, your intentions will certainly be rewarded. Rewards for sign up milestones include in-game currency, an avatar. a 4 star character and the very important and necessary summoning tickets.
HoYoerse also released a new trailer featuring the character Bailu to commemorate the Final Beta starting. Perhaps you’ll use those pre-registration summoning tickets to roll for her? Either way you won’t get them if we don’t reach those pre-registration milestones, so head to the site and sign up today!
Honkai: Star Rail screens:
Honkai: Star Rail will be available on PC, iOS and Android devices, its release date is still not known at the moment, but it should be revealed soon.
Bailu Trailer – “In Torrid Heat” | Honkai: Star Rail:
Pre-register Now: https://hoyo.link/63gtBZDd
It’s hard to stay cool in this dry weather. External heat needs inner cooling, internal heat needs outer soothing, and if you’re still not sure… there’s more than one cure!