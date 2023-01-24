All aboard for the final closed beta of HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail

All Aboard! HoYoverse, the company behind the massively popular Honkai Impact 3rd and of course Genshin Impact has announced today that sign ups for the Final Closed Beta for Honkai: Star Rail has begun via the website linked here. For those who aren’t aware, Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG set in the Honkai universe and HoYoverse has provided the following primer for those unfamiliar with the title.
“In this universe, there are the [Aeons], incarnations of universal principles that are able to freely travel between infinite worlds using some kind of primitive force. The galaxy is packed with varied worlds that have unique landscapes and stories; the [Aeons] roaming the universe uphold their own beliefs. The protagonist, who was implanted with a [Stellaron], embarks on a trip aboard the Astral Express with a group of passengers who claim to have inherited the spirit of [the Trailblaze]. Together they will pursue the trails of [Aeons] to explore the realms of the universe.”
All I know is the title will feature a cavalcade of uniquely designed characters (given the attached trailer there’s already a lot of colorful characters) and a rich and engrossing story that we know and expect from the studio. Unlike previous closed betas this one appears to be available on more than just PC, as players on iOS and Android devices can join the fray when the beta goes live on Feb 10th, 2023. So if you’ve even got a simmering interest I would sign up today, cause you know companies tend to offer rewards to players who participated in betas when the game launches. You know with gacha games, every little bit helps!
Honkai: Star Rail closed beta screens:
Final Closed Beta Trailer – Space Comedy | Honkai: Star Rail:
Sign up for Final Closed Beta: https://hoyo.link/90gtB5Ed
On the ambling path of life, there is only one fine line between greatness and farce.