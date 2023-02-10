Stick it (or Shovel it) to your Ex in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon’s quirky Valentine’s Day event

I’m sure there’s certainly some gamers that have experienced love lost (not me though…I don’t even know what love is…I want you to show me? Well, maybe not you explicitly.). Well the fine folks at Yacht Club Games are hoping to sate your broken heart. Submit your Ex’s name via this google form by 6pm PST/ 9pm EST on February 13th to get their names into Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon for a special 1 day event on Valentine’s Day.
The dev will insert your Ex’s name into the game naming a Beeto with this dubious honor.. So take out your aggression…in game for 24 hours on the PC version of Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. If you don’t have the title it will be on 25% off on the Steam store. Full details on how to participate are listed below.
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is also available on Switch and PlayStation. Play it even if you’re not squishing your Ex’s name!
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – Valentine’s Day Event screens:
Squash your ex on Valentine’s Day – Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Event!:
Breakup buggin’ you? Practice some self care by squashing those bad feels (literally) in the Pocket Dungeon! This Valentine’s day we’re holding a very special in-game event for you and your not-so-special someone, send us your ex’s first name and we’ll name a very squashable Beeto after ‘em in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack! Bash, slash, and shovel drop on these heartbreaker Beetos and symbolically get some much needed closure!