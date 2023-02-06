Nina’s back in Tekken 8!

This weekend in Amsterdam we saw some “Good Ass Tekken” as the Tekken World Tour crowned a new champion in the form of Atif Butt, proving to the world that Pakistan is a country that can churn out Tekken Champions.
In between the intense action, Tekken Project Executive Director Katsuhiro Harada sat with Tekken Project Chief Director Kohei Ikeda to explain some of the new systems and the design philosophy of the upcoming Tekken 8. “Aggressive” is the mindset players will need to be if they are to excel in the next King of Iron Fist Tournament. Some of the changes includes an alteration of the Rage system as well as the introduction of white health, which is damage that can be recovered through aggressive play. After the lengthy vignette, Harada and his translator Michael Murray were on stage and for a man whose catchphrase is “Don’t ask me for shit” decided to be charitable and gave the crowd in the Netherlands and watching worldwide a new character reveal.
Nina Williams, the Tekken lifer and star of Death by Degrees is back in Tekken 8, sporting a short bob, sunglasses, a long dress probably taken from her sister and a nice pair…of guns. The package just exudes the “Mom, tired of it all” and you know what I’m here for it. Also if she’s sporting short hair, her eternal rival/sister Anna might have to grow hers out now since she is the Yin to Nina’s Yang. The trailer definitely embodies the aggressiveness the Tekken Team are focusing on as one of her Rage Art which she bounds behind her opponent fires a couple of rounds in their back and then finishes them off with a devastating palm strike.
Nina’s reveal makes her the 8th character confirmed for Tekken 8 and I’m sure as we march towards the release we’ll see many more returning as well as new combatants. As of now there is no release date for the title although we do know the title will be only on current gen consoles and PC. I for one can’t wait to get back into the heat of battle!
