Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to Marvel Contest of Champions

Kabam on Friday announced that Marvel Contest of Champions would be getting an Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania update that will bring in Cassie Lang & Future Ant-Man, Dr. Zayn Asghar. Dr.Zayn Asghar made his debut in Al Ewing’s 2022 Ant-Man mini series. Cassie Lang made her debut in the first Ant-Man film, but was aged up during the blip. They join an already impressive roster that boasts over 200 legendary Marvel heroes including Wasp and Kang The Conqueror!
Cassie Lang uses her suit to cause damage. She has the ability to get smaller or bigger and uses it to pummel her opponents. Dr. Zayn Asghar uses hit nano-ant tech from the future to best his opponents. Cassie Lang is set to release on February 16 the same day as Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania and Dr. Zayn Asghar will release on March 2nd.
Marvel Contest of Champions is available on Android, iOS and iPad iOS.
Pym There, Done That | Champion Reveal Trailer | Marvel Contest of Champions:
Kang has returned to cause mischief in The Battlerealm. Cassie Lang has teamed up with a familiar face from the far future to stop him ! The clock starts ticking on Feb 8th.
Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania