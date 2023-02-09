New Wild Hearts cinematic trailer shows what happens to hunters that don’t prepare properly

As we get closer to setting foot on the beautiful, but dangerous land of Azuma. EA and Koei Tecmo released a new cinematic trailer showing what happens when you take on the Kemono without proper preparation or partners.
This trailer features encounters with these great beasts that end poorly, nebulously and successfully. All are possibilities when you take on these hulking forces of nature known as the Kemono. You however can control your fate by honing your skills, crafting better equipment, working well with others and most importantly mastering the constructs known as the Katakuri. For if you do your due diligence, no Kemono will be your match.
Take on the wild and bring it to your heel when Wild Hearts comes out on PC, PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S February 14th.
WILD HEARTS CG Trailer | Tame a World Gone Wild:
Kemono are giant beasts that have fused with their environment, as beautiful and as deadly as nature itself. For as long as the village of Minato has existed, our people have lived in fear of them: In dense forests they are ferocious as wildfire, and on the grasslands they are unstoppable as an incoming tide. Only through mastery of a mysterious ancient technology are we able to fight back.
WILD HEARTS is a unique twist on the hunting genre where ancient technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise and in partnership with EA Originals, WILD HEARTS takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.
Game Soundtrack remixed by producer Chaki Zulu