Nintendo eShop Update: Metroid Prime Remastered, PowerWash Simulator

If you watched yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, you know exactly what are the highlights of this week’s eShop updates: a remastered version of GameCube classic Metroid Prime, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games arriving on Nintendo Switch Online, and demos for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Octopath Traveler II, and Sea of Stars. Even if it were just those games, it would be a pretty solid week.
Of course, as always, there’s plenty more new games hitting the Switch this week. There’s cult hit PowerWash Simulator, rhythm platformer Rhythm Sprout, and lots of other interesting titles.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Metroid Prime Remastered – The first Metroid Prime game has been remastered for the Nintendo Switch system with HD visuals and enhanced sound! Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of Samus Aran. But beware: There’s more to this alien planet than meets the eye. When hostile creatures attack, fight back with Beams, Missiles, Bombs and more. In addition to remastered visuals, this version adds modern dual-stick controls, allowing you to move around while separately changing your point of view. It’s also the first time this classic game can be played on the go! Metroid Prime Remastered is available now.
- Blanc – Experience the poetic tale of a wolf cub and a fawn in the spectacular world of Blanc. Lost in a sudden snowstorm, they will have to lean on each other in order to follow the footprints their families left behind in the snow. Two players can take control of either the wolf cub or the fawn and guide them through the environment, unforgiving weather and obstacles that they must face together. Each animal has its own unique strengths that complement the other, which you’ll need to make use of to navigate through the snowy landscapes. Build a relationship locally* on the same screen or from far away with online play.** Journey home together with Blanc on Feb. 14.
- Nintendo Switch Online
- Nintendo Switch Online Member Exclusive: Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers – Save on two digital games! Paid Nintendo Switch Online members can buy a pair of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers*** for just $99.98 USD and redeem each one for a digital game in the voucher catalog, including to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The voucher catalog also includes fan favorites like fan favorites like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and many more. Click here to view a list of eligible Nintendo Switch Game Voucher titles. New games are regularly added to the catalog, including upcoming releases, so be sure to check back often. You can also earn as you buy: Receive My Nintendo Gold Points worth 5% of your total paid amount.**** Don’t have a Nintendo Switch Online membership? Learn more here: https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.
- Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online Library – Select Game Boy games are being added to Nintendo Switch Online! You can use Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket or Game Boy Color screen filters to help customize your play style. Here’s the full list of classic games that are available at launch, with more games being added in the future: Tetris®, Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, GARGOYLE’S QUEST, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II – Return of Samus, Wario Land 3 and Kirby’s Dream Land. The Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library is available now to players with any Nintendo Switch Online membership.
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online Library – Select Game Boy Advance games are being added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack! Here are the games that you can play at launch, with more being added in the future: Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. The Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library is available now to players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
DLC:
- Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass***** Wave 2 – New Emblems are coming to the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass DLC! Wave 2 features newly added Emblems, including Hector, Emblem of Strength; Soren, Emblem of Acumen; and Camilla, Emblem of Revelation, to help the Divine Dragon and their allies in battle. The Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass features four waves releasing through the end of 2023 and is available for purchase now. Waves 1 and 2 are available to download now.
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass***** Vol. 3 – Enrich your adventures through Aionios with new content! In Vol. 3, join forces with Masha, the newest Hero and a refined Lapidarist. Challenge Battles with roguelike elements are also being added. Add multiple Heroes and unlock special abilities for your party as you play through this challenge battle mode and earn newly added in-game outfits for your main characters. Vol. 3 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass launches on Feb. 15. The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass, which includes four total volumes that will be released through the end of 2023, is available for purchase now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
- Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Inkopolis & Side Order***** – ThINK you’re ready for something fun? This paid DLC for the Splatoon 3 game features two waves of content. The first wave includes Inkopolis. You can make this splat-tastic place from the original Splatoon game your stomping ground. Wave 1 also includes Inkopolis Plaza, which has changed over the past several years with some new shopkeepers. The Squid Sisters will perform here during Splatfests, too! In the second wave of this DLC, a new single-player campaign called Side Order super jumps to the Splatoon 3 game. See what’s become of Inkopolis Square, the central area featured in the Splatoon 2 game. The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass is available for purchase now in Nintendo eShop, with Wave 1 launching this spring. Wave 2, Side Order, will launch in the future. Players will be able to download a content pack that contains bonus in-game items after purchasing the Expansion Pass.
Demos:
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – An adventure of deluxe proportions awaits! The tough puff Kirby is back for a platforming adventure across Planet Popstar. There’s a Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe demo now available in Nintendo eShop! Up to four players can play a specially arranged demo with select stages and subgames.
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II: The new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series is just around the corner! Eight new stories await, following eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations and unique skills. Which path will you take first? Who will your allies be? And where will your journey lead you? Venture through a new world in OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, launching on Nintendo Switch Feb. 24. A demo containing the game’s opening hours is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Sea of Stars: Combine the powers of the sun and moon to fend off evil in this retro-inspired, turn-based RPG. Freely traverse a breathtaking world, meet characters from all walks of life and devastate foes with well-timed attacks in battle. Sea of Stars sails onto Nintendo Switch Aug. 29. A free demo is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Discover the New Piranha Plant Cove Course in Mario Kart Tour! – The limited-time Exploration Tour event is happening now! Cruise through a calm night sea with a beautiful full moon in the new Piranha Plant Cove course. Set on a sinking island, you can drive through underwater temples, caves and massive ruins nestled in the jungle. Spelunk in style as Peach (Explorer) and the new drivers Light-Blue Shy Guy (Explorer) and Yellow Shy Guy (Explorer). The Exploration Tour runs until 9:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 21. Download and play for free on your compatible smart device! For more information, visit the official site: https://mariokarttour.com/en-US.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alice in Wonderland – A jigsaw puzzle tale
- Arcade Archives PHELIOS
- Beat Them Up – Box Simulator – Boxing Battle Fight Combat for Nintendo Switch Ultimate 2023
- Box Roulette Simulator – Boxing Battle Fight Combat for Nintendo Switch
- Brightstone Mysteries: The Others
- Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure
- Chasing Light
- Crime Map: Spot the Hidden Differences
- Forgotton Anne – Available Feb. 13
- Foxy’s Coin Hunt
- Go! Go! PogoGirl – Available Feb. 10
- Harvest Yuuka
- Japanese Escape Games The Light and Mirror Room
- Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society – Available Feb. 14
- Legion of Doom – Available Feb. 10
- Looking for Aliens – Available Feb. 10
- Match Ventures 2
- Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder
- NCL: USA Bowl
- nPaint – Available Feb. 10
- Perseverance: Complete Edition
- Pocket Witch – Available Feb. 15
- PowerWash Simulator
- PUTRID SHOT ULTRA
- Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena – Available Feb. 10
- Red Hands – 2 Player Games
- Rhythm Sprout
- Rob Riches
- Samurai Warrior
- Shark Attack: Fish Predator Ocean Sea Adventure Survival
- Souls of Chronos – Available Feb. 14
- Speedgunner Ultra – Available Feb. 10
- Spy Bros. – Available Feb. 14
- Street Racers
- Swords & Bones Ultimate Edition
- Ten Dates – Available Feb. 14
- The Intership
- WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS
- Youmandriver – Available Feb. 10