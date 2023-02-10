Eternight’s Spring update shows love is always in the air!

The world might be ending but the heart wants what the heart wants. That’s the premise of Studio Sai’s dating action title Eternights. The end is nigh, but building relationships with your companion can mean the difference between life and death. Take on monsters, solve puzzles, escape traps, but do make time to go on a date.
However it’s not all lovey dovey as there’s plenty of action to be had in Eternights. Studio Sai might actually nail that balance between action and romance!
Summer can’t come soon enough as Eternights is definitely on my radar. The title will be available on PC, and the PlayStation platform.
Eternights Spring Update screens:
Eternights Spring Update | Coming Early Summer 2023:
#Eternights is a unique blend of dating and action where players can explore a post-apocalyptic world filled with danger, love, and adventure.
The game combines a thrilling romance storyline with intense combat, providing players with a thrilling and memorable gaming experience.