Marvelous Europe and XSEED Games to serve up Cuisineer this Summer

BattleBrew Productions’ delectable title Cusineer has found a publisher in the form of Marvelous Europe & XSEED Games. I first encountered the roguelike restaurant sim at PAX East 2022 and was smitten by its art direction, challenged by its combat and forced to make tough decisions on what ingredients to haul back in my rucksack.
The game centers around Pom, an adventurer drawn back to her hometown after getting homesick. Rather than a fateful reunion she finds her parents gone and their business abandoned. She now reluctantly takes up the family business in hopes of revitalizing it as well as get to the bottom of her parent’s disappearance.
Cuisineer has already won numerous accolades such as being named BitSummit X-Roads 2022 Official Selections winner and as a PAX Together Pick at PAX East 2022. So it’s already got a pedigree ahead of its impending release. Let’s hope its release will win over gamers as it has these prestigious organizations. Cuisineer is set for a Summer 2023 release exclusively on PC.
Cuisineer screens:
Cuisineer | Announcement Trailer:
Welcome to the world of Cuisineer, a food-focused action roguelike that challenges you to earn your dinner the hard way: by fighting it in a dungeon.