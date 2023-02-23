Frost Fatale 2023 wants you to speed run and chill starting this Sunday

If you’re jonesing for more speed running since January’s Awesome Games Done Quick ended, the ladies will pick up the slack this Sunday with the 2023 iteration of Frost Fatale, the All-women speed running event run by Games Done Quick.
The week-long event will be benefiting the Malala Fund, a girls education non-profit. GDQ’s duo of all-women speed running events raised over $137k for the fund last year and it hopes to best that record in 2023.
Some of the expected runs include the following:
- Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus (PS3) – All Keys (AliceAtWonderlandGames)
- Death’s Door (PC) – Any% NMG (thistle_dew)
- Katana ZERO (PC) – Any% TAS (Bar0ti)
- Okami HD (Switch) – NG Any% (LegoerofEggos)
If you’re interested in checking this and many more runs, you can catch the action on the GDQ Twitch channel from Sunday February 26th to March 4th.