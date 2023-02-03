Escape from the chaos with Humble’s latest bundle!

Your real life crushing you? Why not escape from it all with video games! Humble Bundle is willing to help with their latest package of games which are cozy and quiet. The Sim-ple Life Game Bundle packs 8 titles which won’t put you on the clock, force you to face insurmountable odds and definitely won’t raise your blood pressure. Proceeds from this bundle will benefit the JDRF whose work hopes to discover a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.
For the entry fee of just 10 dollars you can score the following titles:
- Garden Paws
- Lake
- Luna’s Fishing Garden
- Staxel
- Summer in Mara
- Townscaper
- Winkeltje: The Little Shop
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
Lake is definitely on my backlog and with Chibig’s reveal of the kickstarter for their next title Mika & the Witch’s Mountain I’m certainly jonesing to revisit their catalog which includes Summer in Mara. So perhaps the sim-ple life is for me and it can be for you if you pick up this bundle available via this link here.