Rooftop Renegade smashes shingles when it releases February 17th, 2023

I remember the early days of mobile gaming when I would be fixated on my screen as I would play endless runners such as Canabalt and Robot Unicorn Attack. It’s been a long time since I’ve played such games but Melonhead Games’ upcoming title Rooftop Renegade might be scratching an itch that has been dormant for nearly a decade.
You play as Svetlana and you’ve clearly done something to antagonize Globacorp. Rocking some neon wheeled in-line skates, you need to escape the forces of Globacorp who will stop at nothing to capture you. Jump, Grind, and zip throw boost circles as you do everything you can to keep your pursuers at bay!
Rooftop Renegade also includes something I can’t say I’ve seen in the genre…Multiplayer. You and up to 3 friends can compete to see who has the best run. While it is an asynchronous affair, your friends won’t be sitting on their hands while they watch you climb the leaderboard though, as they can take the role of a Globacorp gunner and impede your progress.
Rooftop Renegade is set for February 17, 2023 on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and I for one and ready to strap some skates on.
Rooftop Renegade screens:
Rooftop Renegade Release Date Trailer:
