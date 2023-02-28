Digital boardgamers can settle with Catan as it is on consoles now!

If you’ve got a physical copy of Catan on your shelves you can throw it away or donate it to Goodwill (Editor’s Note: Don’t actually do that) cause now you can play the same game on your video game consoles. Catan finally hits the modern consoles and you don’t have to petition your friends to enjoy the game. But if you’re persuasive, you can play with friends locally and via online play, so you can all settle in the comforts of your own home. You can even enjoy the game online via crossplay so the console wars won’t affect your ability to build the longest road!
Race to secure 10 victory points, keep track of your resources using the companion app available on mobile devices and do whatever you can to keep the robber away from you. For those who want to spice up the look of their boards can purchase the deluxe edition of the title which will feature boards that were played at the Catan World Championships (There’s really a Championships for everything!).
Spare yourself the clean up progress and just enjoy the game when Catan Console Edition arrives on PlayStation and Xbox platforms today.
CATAN – Console Edition OUT NOW!
Play the official video game of CATAN on Console. Acquire resources, master new strategies, and build your settlements across a board that comes to life. Challenge friends both online and in the living room or play against smart & dynamic AI to become the winning Catanian!
Play CATAN – Console Edition here: https://www.catanconsoleedition.com/