WWE 2K23 Full Roster Revealed!

2K and developer Visual Concepts made Create-A-Wrestler creators’ lives alot easier by revealing the roster of superstars that will be appearing in the upcoming WWE 2K23 yesterday. These dedicated crafters won’t have to toil in the game’s impressive Create a Superstar suite to recreate the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to ensure he’s playable in the title that will be available less than a month away…I guess they can, but it feels like it would be a wasted effort.
While the created superstars will round out the roster with people who returned after the development cutoff date and wrestlers not signed with WWE, the roster revealed has quite the impressive headcount with 179, an additional 4 more historical superstars with the Ruthless Aggression pack that comes packed in with premium versions of the title and finally recording star Bad Bunny, who is available as a pre-order bonus for the title.
WWE 2K23 – Roster screens:
BASE WWE 2K23 ROSTER
Is this thorough enough or will you still need to spend time in the Create-A-Superstar to make some indie darling that will never get signed with the company just so they can do some thigh slapping on the grandest stage of them all? Well the choice is yours when WWE 2K23 is released on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on March 17th 2023.
2K today revealed the full WWE 2K23 Superstar roster featuring 100 of WWE’s top playable talent available at launch. Headlining the main event of the full reveal are Superstars making their debut on the WWE 2K roster for the very first time such as Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Alba Fyre, Cora Jade, and global music phenom Bad Bunny.
Fan favorite WWE Legends including Cover Superstar John Cena, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were also revealed alongside today’s most popular Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.
