Windosill review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: Vectorpark
Developer: Vectorpark
Medium: Digital
Players: 1-2
Online: No
ESRB: E
Windosill is a difficult game to judge. It’s gorgeous and it’s fun…but it’s also very, very short, it has zero replay value, and it’s $10 on the Switch. And to top it all off, the game originally came out in 2009 as a web browser Flash game.
I mean, it’s hard to put a price on fun, or on games that dazzle you with their creativity, as Windosill definitely does. It may only take about 15-20 minutes to complete, but during that brief time span you’ll get to solve a series of very enjoyable (but, admittedly, very easy) puzzles, and get to play with environments that are overflowing with life. I’ve seen plenty of games that don’t come anywhere close to this level of inventiveness over hours and hours of playtime.
But again: it’s also a 13-year-old Flash game that’s asking you to pay $10 for it.
I think, in the end, it all comes down to how you look at it. If you look at Windosill and just see a game where you tap the screen a few times, move a train across the bottom, and finish it all in well under half an hour, it’s definitely not something I’d recommend. But if you’re looking for something that feels almost as much like a toy and/or a piece of art as it does a video game, Windosill might just deliver on that.
Vectorpark provided us with a Windosill Nintendo Switch code for review purposes.