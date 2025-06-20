Battle Train has entered the station on PC and Nintendo Switch

One part deck builder, one part rogue-like, one part Spinal Tap makes Terrible Posture Games and Nerd Ninjas’ latest release Battle Train! Become a contestant on the world famous game show, where you can ride the rails as you outfit locomotives with new parts, meet colorful characters and most importantly ram trains into buildings for fame and fortune!

The game currently has a demo on Steam and I found myself attempting multiple runs in hopes of catching the comedic vignettes which really open the curtains on the face of Battle Train, Supreme Champion Aalvado as well as the support staff that makes sure the game show makes it to air. The gameplay isn’t so bad either!

Will you be able to guide one lucky contestant to dethrone Supreme Champion Aalvado and become the President Conductor? There’s only one way to find out and you’ll have to come on down and get Battle Train, available now on PC and the Nintendo Switch!

BATTLE TRAIN – Launch Trailer



