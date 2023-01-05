Roguelike Deckbuilder Power Chord set to melt your ears on January 26th

With the rise of Marvel Snap, card games are so hot right now! Big Blue Bubble’s Power Chord has probably been in development in parallel to Second Dinner’s F2P powerhouse (I did demo this title at last year’s PAX East and enjoyed it thoroughly!), It’s giving the card game genre a heavy metal spin! Assemble your band, build your deck, and go on tour to rock as many faces as you can in this.
The road is long and your choice of venues are numerous. Playing well and defeating local bands will net you cards which can make your band more powerful, but powerful cards don’t matter if they don’t synergize well with the band you’ve assembled. Building the right deck is as important as making sure there’s only Green M&Ms in the green room!
Will you be able to slay the demonic rock gods that are preventing you from becoming a rock legend? Power Chord’s first gig will be on PC (January 26th) with it’s next appearance TBD on the Nintendo Switch. Are you ready to rock?
Power Chord – Release Date Trailer:
Power Chord screens:
Power Chord, the heavy metal roguelike deck builder from Big Blue Bubble, makes a deafening debut on PC via Steam Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 and plans for an encore on Nintendo Switch in the future.
Heavy metal demons emerge from a tear between worlds and book a gig to terrorize your stomping grounds! Assemble the new Knights of Thunder Fist to take back the town’s grungy dive bars from these thrashing hellspawn. Wage each Battle of the Bands with easy-to-learn, yet deep, turn-based combat. Build a deck of powerful cards, each riffing off a bandmate’s larger-than-life personality, and survive a concert tour for the ages.
In this rock n’ roguelike inspired by deckbuilding genre giants, start off the show with a guitarist, vocalist, drummer, and bassist, each boasting tailored cards. Push back the demonic horde by tapping into every bandmate’s skillset. Draw and choose cards to ravage the enemy’s armor with the bassist’s toxic damage-over-time, sing songs of stat boosts to prepare the lead guitarist for a killer solo, or have the tank drum up some defenses.
Expand the setlist by winning battles and claiming new cards at each randomly generated stop in the tour, but rock responsibly—the road is long and hundreds of potential enemy band compositions make every venue a threat. A band without harmony will fall, and if a bandmate goes down, they’re out of the lineup until the next Rest Site. Fearsome, demonic rock gods await as bosses for only the most stalwart squad.
Amass a legendary collection of cards to take the band’s performance to the next level and build a one-of-a-kind rock legend. Mastermind killer combos to not merely survive, but bring down the house (literally in some cases). Celebrate the triumph of a team victory and the thrilling legacies of rock, heavy metal, and punk.
“Rock music and its offspring have gifted fans with such incredible, emotive highs over the decades, and it’s constantly evolving to yield new joys,” said Jamie Boylan, Art Director, Big Blue Bubble. “In that same spirit, Power Chord evolves the roguelike deck builder with significantly more strategic options and complexity than its forebear while celebrating the visual legacy of rock, from demonic accessories to eye-catching album-cover visuals.”