Checkout Inkbound’s technical test this weekend

Got nothing to do or play this weekend? Well if you said yes, Shiny Shoe might have something to occupy your time. The developer of Monster Train is running a technical test of their upcoming tactic online RPG called Inkbound.
Starting today and lasting till January 23rd, get a first look at the team’s second effort. Build your own warrior and team up with others online to push back against the inky hordes that are looking to unbind stories found in the mythical realm of Atheneum. If this sounds like a fun weekend affair, you can request access to the beta on Steam.
Inkbound – Announcement Trailer:
Official Site & Beta Sign-up: https://www.inkboundgame.com
Wishlist on Steam: https://s.team/a/1062810
Discord: https://discord.gg/inkbound
