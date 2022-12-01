«

It’ll be “Another Day In HELL-A” during next week’s Dead Island 2 Showcase event

December 1st, 2022

by Paul Bryant


We were pretty excited to hear that Dead Island was finally going to get a proper sequel during the initial reveal back in August, so now Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios are queueing up a special showcase event for Dead Island 2 that we’re obviously all invited to.

Set to broadcast on Tuesday, December 6th at 12:00pm PST/3:00pm EST via their Twitch channel, the video event, titled “Another Day In HELL-A”, will show new off gameplay content and features in the form of a unique live-action movie of sorts and also a new trailer.  Get a glimpse of that in the teaser trailer embedded below.

Dead Island 2 is set to launch on on April 28th, 2023 on PlayStation and Xbox platforms and the PC.

Dead Island 2 – Watch the Showcase December 6th:

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios are delighted to announce the “Dead Island 2 Showcase – Another Day In HELL-A” event that will air on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 12:00 PM PST.

“Another Day In HELL-A” will introduce brand new gameplay content and features through a captivating live action film. Viewers will also see the premier of a thrilling Dead Island 2 trailer containing an extended and exclusive look at the latest and greatest gameplay from the hotly anticipated title.

Watch the event this Tuesday at the Deep Silver Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/deepsilver) starting at 12pm PST on Dec. 6, with a recast being available on PrimeVideo.com (https://www.primevideo.com/) in the UK and North America starting at midnight local.

Dead Island 2 will release on April 28, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

