It’ll be “Another Day In HELL-A” during next week’s Dead Island 2 Showcase event

We were pretty excited to hear that Dead Island was finally going to get a proper sequel during the initial reveal back in August, so now Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios are queueing up a special showcase event for Dead Island 2 that we’re obviously all invited to.
Set to broadcast on Tuesday, December 6th at 12:00pm PST/3:00pm EST via their Twitch channel, the video event, titled “Another Day In HELL-A”, will show new off gameplay content and features in the form of a unique live-action movie of sorts and also a new trailer. Get a glimpse of that in the teaser trailer embedded below.
Dead Island 2 is set to launch on on April 28th, 2023 on PlayStation and Xbox platforms and the PC.
Dead Island 2 – Watch the Showcase December 6th:
Watch the event this Tuesday at the Deep Silver Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/deepsilver) starting at 12pm PST on Dec. 6, with a recast being available on PrimeVideo.com (https://www.primevideo.com/) in the UK and North America starting at midnight local.
