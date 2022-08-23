Dead Island 2 finally revealed

To spite the fact that Los Angeles isn’t quite an island… we’re just super excited that a sequel to Dead Island was finally confirmed by Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios today during Gamescom.
Looking even more stylish, violent and over-the-top than the original, Dead Island 2 seems to stay true to its first person shooter action RPG roots from the initial gameplay and CG reveal trailers (both linked below). As for a story, HELL-A (get it?) has been overtaken by a virus and overrun by zombies, and a group of immune-but-zombie-powered individuals including the main playable character sorta team up to save the city, and maybe the world.
Check out the trailers and screens below, along with details from the announcement.
Dead Island 2 is scheduled to hit modern consoles and the PC on February 3rd, 2023.
Dead Island 2 – Gamescom Reveal Trailer [4K Official]: https://youtu.be/6Dv1cqr1npA
Dead Island 2 – Reveal Gameplay Trailer [4K Official]: https://youtu.be/hEkkrJpI6XA
Dead Island 2 screens:
Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios unveiled Dead Island 2 with an incredible CGI trailer showcasing the brand-new zombie adventure’s take on humor in the apocalypse during Gamescom’s global livestream event Opening Night Live.
Revealed along with the CGI trailer is the first official Dead Island 2 gameplay trailer. Including actual game footage, the trailer sets the scene for what’s to come and introduces players to the variety of stunning gore-drenched locations and a cornucopia of zombified Los Angelinos.
Dead Island 2 is a first-person action-RPG set in a glorious sun and blood-drenched setting – a hellish, yet stylish and vibrant, gore-ridden version of Los Angeles, nicknamed HELL-A. The series’ unique formula, dark humor, and over the top zombie-slaying returns, with all the swagger and charisma you’d expect from the Dead Island series.
The CGI trailer stars Jacob, one of our playable slayers, as he wakes up in a luxurious Beverly Hills villa. But nothing is what it seems. Join him as he ventures out into HELL-A and witnesses the bloody aftermath of the zombie outbreak, enhanced by the iconic track “Hollywood Swinging” by Kool And The Gang.
Pre-orders are live now and the game will release on Feb. 3, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Dead Island 2 Story:
A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is under quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the tainted zombie powers running through your veins. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering assholes who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, hold the future of Los Angeles (and humanity), in the balance. You were born for this.
As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak you’ll also discover just who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve, save the world – just another day in HELL-A.
FEATURES
- Explore HELL-A – Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, stained with horror, in an exciting journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.
- Brutal Melee Sandbox – Combat delivers the most intense, visceral, and gory first person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and brutally tactical options to chew your way through the zombie horde. Whether you’re slicing, smashing, burning, or ripping, we want you to truly feel it.
- Be the Ultimate Zombie Slayer – There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogue. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds.
- Zombie Infestation – Ready to experience the most advanced dismemberment system in games? HELL-A is crawling with zombies that look and react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2, coming in dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and hundreds of visual LA-themed variants. Our monsters are relentless, challenging, and true Los Angelinos. Will you be able to survive?
- A Cinematic Co-op Adventure – As a proper RPG experience, Dead Island 2 offers plenty of exciting quests, a crazy cast of characters, and a thrilling story packed with dark comedy to truly immerse you in its twisted universe. Re-playability is guaranteed. Add an over-the-top co-op mode for up to three players, and you’ll stay in HELL-A for a very long and gory trip.
Unique to players in North America, Dead Island 2 will also feature Alexa Game Control which allows players to use their voice to seamlessly interact with zombies, change weapons, navigate the world of HELL-A, and more. For more information about Alexa Game Control, visit http://www.amazon.com/
alexagamecontrol.
“We are excited to debut Alexa Game Control in Dead Island 2,” said Steve Bernstein, Director, Alexa Games. “Gamers will enjoy a more immersive gaming experience by using their voice to goad zombies, ask for help, activate special abilities during combat, and more, without having to say “Alexa,” use an Echo device, or purchase any special hardware.”
“We are committed to building immersive games that people can play wherever and however they want to play them,” said Klemens Kundratitz, CEO at PLAION Group, developer and global publisher of Dead Island 2. “This means that people should be able to play games however they want. With physical media, digital editions, controllers, and now voice.”
