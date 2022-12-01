Nintendo eShop Update – Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, Inscryption, New Joe & Mac 

If you’re in the mood for an HD remaster of a Square Enix JRPG classic, you’re in luck this week! Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered is one of the highlights of this batch of new Nintendo eShop releases for sure.
Of course there are plenty of other options, including Inscryption, NEW Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja, Elevator Action -Returns- S-Tribute, The Rumble Fish 2 and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered – In this stunning remastered edition of the classic Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- RPG, experience upgraded HD graphics and gameplay enhancements, along with the Glimmer and Combo mechanics that were considered to be the epitome of the series when it first released. The free scenario system remains at the core of the game, letting you select one of eight protagonists with completely different origins and backstories before setting off on a unique journey. Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered is available to play today!
- Inscryption – Plunge into an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike genres, escape-room style puzzles and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards. Unlock the secrets lurking behind the walls of Leshy’s cabin and embark on an unexpected and deeply disturbing odyssey. Inscryption launches on Nintendo Switch today.
DLC:
- Get Ready To Par-tee! – Want to take a swing at the newest free addition to hit the Nintendo Switch Sports game for the Nintendo Switch system? Golf has arrived and is now available to download! Hit the fairway across 21 holes from the Wii Sports series and tee up with friends* in local play, or get golfing together with up to eight players in Survival Golf online.** The player who takes the most strokes each round will be eliminated.
- Tis the Sea-son To Chill With Splatoon 3 – All Splatoon 3 players with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership** now have access to the new “Chill Season 2022” content, which includes weapons and stages, new gear and victory emotes, and game modes, starting today! From X Battles for eel-ite players to the upcoming Big Run event in the Salmon Run game mode, there’s so much to sink your tentacles into! There’s a video breaking it all down you can watch here. To stay up to date on the latest research findings from the Squid Research Lab, follow the official Splatoon North American Twitter account.
Activities:
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Members – Until Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points*** on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC**** in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward the next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Save up to 50% During the Final Days of the Cyber Deals Sale! – Treat yourself to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, find great deals on games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Cult of the Lamb and many more. Also, remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points***** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). If you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership, you can even earn double points during the sale.**** Hurry, though – this sale ends soon on Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information, shop the full sale at Nintendo.com.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives GALAXIAN
- Astronite
- Bot Gaiden – Available Dec. 7
- Car Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids
- Cyborg Invasion Shooter 3: Savior Of The World – Available Dec. 3
- Donut Dodo
- Elevator Action -Returns- S-Tribute
- Fire All Humans
- Goonya Monster – Available Dec. 4
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 07
- How to Fool a Liar King Remastered
- Intrepid Izzy – Available Dec. 2
- Japanese Escape Games The Room Without Doors
- JellyCar Worlds
- Jigsaw Art: 100+ Famous Masterpieces
- Kukoos: Lost Pets – Available Dec. 6
- Little Kong Jungle Fun Deluxe Edition
- Lover Pretend
- MEGALAN 11
- My Universe – My Baby Dragon
- NEW Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja
- Papetura
- Planet Quiz: Bundle Complete
- Railbound
- Reasoning of Courage123
- Sakura Succubus 6 – Available Dec. 2
- Sausage Bundle: Till the last drop of ketchup
- Simon: The Memory Game
- Siralim Ultimate – Available Dec. 2
- Super Kiwi 64 – Available Dec. 2
- Super Lone Survivor
- Sword of the Vagrant
- Swordship – Available Dec. 5
- The Outbound Ghost
- The Rumble Fish 2 – Available Dec. 7
- Togges – Available Dec. 7
- TOMOMI
- Warp Drive
- Witch on the Holy Night – Available Dec. 7
- Work from Home
* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.