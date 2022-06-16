Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge review for PS4/5, Xbox Series X/One, Switch

Pac-Man Museum+ review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, X… Celebrate Pac-Man's history with this collection of titles spanning multiple generations of Pac-Mania. ..

Promesa review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Twenty minutes of content stretched out into 45 minutes of game, yet it still feels like an eternity. ..

Jumanji: The Curse Returns review for Nintendo Swi… "Cursed" is certainly one way to describe this game. ..