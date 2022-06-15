Pac-Man Museum+ review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Promesa review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Twenty minutes of content stretched out into 45 minutes of game, yet it still feels like an eternity. ..

Jumanji: The Curse Returns review for Nintendo Swi… "Cursed" is certainly one way to describe this game. ..

Kao the Kangaroo review for Nintendo Switch, PS4/5… Kao the Kangaroo could’ve used some kwality kontrol. ..