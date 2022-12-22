Do you like Dip Switches? Well if you do, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge newest update is for you!

As everyone else is winding down for the holidays, the teams at Dotemu and Tribute Games have been busy putting together an update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and today they’ve finally bearing the fruits of their labor. With over 1 million copies sold and probably even more players who have experienced this love letter to 90s quarter munching beat’em ups, this free update will further invoke those nostalgic feelings. Besides your standard bug fixes and refinements, this update will introduce a new visual filter that attempts to recreate the grainy and slightly color warp visuals of a well worn VHS tape with their VCR filter. Want to get the arcade look, check out the CRT filter in it’s standard and curved iterations.
The Arcade mode (custom games only) has 11 new modifiers that will also change up how you can enjoy this radical title. Want to have access to some of the features of the Story mode? Toggle Radical Ninja. Don’t want to fight over who gets to play as Donatello? Flip the doppelgänger switch. Want to play the game like you would back in the day, consider turning on the Respectful Reptile, Old-School Supers and the Revive No More switches. Of course there’s also switches for people who thought Gnarly mode was a cakewalk. Mix and match what switches you use for a fresh experience.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge managed to land on our Top 22 of 2022, landing on the 3rd spot behind titans God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring. So any additional updates are absolutely welcomed by everyone on our staff. If you haven’t experienced this title from the developers who worked on the much lauded Scott Pilgrim vs The World video game, it’s readily available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. The update is currently live, so go kick some shell!