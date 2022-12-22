Yu-Gi-Oh! TGC reveals Maze of Memory booster set

Konami has recently revealed a new addition to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game: Maze Of Memories booster set. In the new booster, players will be treated to some of the greatest hits of previous decks, giving players the option to use those classic cards once more. The set will include: Yugi’s first ritual monster Black Luster Soldier, Legendary Swordsman and the Duel Academy field spell. What’s a new set without some new cards… Maze of Memories also introduces the Paradox Brothers’ iconic Gate Guardian, which were made famous in the Yu-Gi-Oh Anime. Combine Kazejin, Suijin, and Sanga of the Thunder in any order to Special Summon a brand-new Fusion Monsters.
The new set will also contain many tournament ready cards, as well as the opportunity to get one of the most powerful synchro monsters in the game: Baronne De Fleur! The Yu-Gi-Oh! TGC Maze of Memories set contains 67 cards in total with 42 Rares; 15 Super Rares and 10 Ultra Rares. Maze of Memories is set to be released on 3/10/2023 and will have a MSRP of $4.50 per pack.