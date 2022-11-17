What are Karakuri? Find out in the first episode of Wild Hearts’ Monogatari series

As beautiful as the land of Azuma is, it’s home to many dangerous creatures known as the Kemeno. The denizens of these lands would craft constructs known as Karakuri to even the odds against these massive creatures. However as time passed, the art was lost to the people, that is until your arrival. The once forgotten art of Karakuri is back and you will be able to bring balance to the land by wielding it.
In Wild Heart’s first Monogatari (Narrative) Video series, you as well as the current Azuman populace will get reacquainted with this ancient art of on the fly crafting. It seems Karakuri wasn’t something that aided in hunts, it can be used for traversal, resource gathering and even navigation. It’s quite wild that this versatile artform was lost in the annals of history. This title certainly looks to encroach on the market share of Capcom’s Monster Hunter and as we learn more it’ll be interesting to see if we see more players defect to this new IP’s side.
Wild Hearts is set for a February 17, 2023 release only on next gen consoles and PC. If you want to see more, the next video drop of the title will be occurring at The Games Award on December 8th, guess I’ll have one more reason to tune in!
Wild Hearts – Karakuri screens:
Wild Hearts | Gameplay: The Power of Karakuri:
Harness nature’s energy to power the ancient Karakuri technology in WILD HEARTS. Both weapons and tools, the Karakuri can be shaped into many forms. With them, you can set traps, react to attackers, and deliver devastating damage to the mighty Kemono. But you can build as well as destroy. Gathering resources, training, and swift travel are just a few of the Karakuri’s many constructive uses.
Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise and in partnership with EA Originals, WILD HEARTS takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.
