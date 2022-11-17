Square Enix wants us to know that Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is “More than a Remaster”

Square Enix dropped off a fresh new “More than a Remaster” trailer for the upcoming remake of Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII-, and compared to the PSP original, it’s looking pretty amazing.
The new footage of Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion shows off HD visuals, updated combat system, that newly arranged soundtrack and fully voiced dialog too. There’s also plenty of new screens and some infographics regarding console platform specs to check out as well.
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion hits PlayStation, Xbox, Switch platforms and the PC on December 13th, 2022.
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion screens:
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | More Than A Remaster:
SQUARE ENIX today revealed a new trailer for CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION. The video impressively shows that the modern version of the cult classic action RPG and prequel to FINAL FANTASY VII is “More than a Remaster”.
The story of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION begins seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII and follows Zack Fair, a young Shinra SOLDIER operative. As his adventure unfolds, he discovers the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create.
Square Enix also revealed an infographic that details the resolution and framerate that each version of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION delivers: crisp 4K resolution on both PS5 and Xbox Series X (that’s about 63 times more pixels than on PSP!) and a maximum of 120 Frames per second on PC for an even more fluid experience. The PC system requirements for the game can be found on the official STEAM page.
Executive Producer Yoshinori Kitase says, “This is more than a remaster, a game that crosses generations and platforms. We are very proud of all the amazing improvements that the dev team has been able to include in CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION.” More information about all technical improvements can be a found in a new FAQ document that was created by the developers of the game: DOWNLOAD HERE.
The game can be pre-ordered here: https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/crisis-core
Additionally, Zack’s high-quality action figure, otherwise only available as part of the game’s Japanese Collector’s Edition, is exclusively available at the Square Enix Store. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION PLAY ARTS KAI Action Figure – ZACK FAIR SOLDIER 2nd CLASS can be pre-ordered here: https://sqex.link/szo8