Everyone loves Persona 5 Royal as Atlus releases a new accolades trailer!

Gamers might clash as to which platform is the best place to play games, but they all seem to agree that Persona 5 Royal is great no matter where you play it. Finally freed from its PlayStation prison weeks ago, the Phantom Thieves are now wreaking havoc on basically all active platforms to the praise of everyone that gives this RPG a shot. To re-enforced this Atlus has released a new trailer giving us a sample of the reviewers’ thoughts of the definitive version of Persona 5 and why it’s one of the most highly rated titles on Metacritic in 2022! (Read our review, here of course)
Persona 5 Royal is now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. I should also mention the game is available as part of Game Pass or if you like buying your games, it is 25% off as part of Xbox’s Black Friday Sale! Don’t just take Hearts, take these savings!
Persona 5 Royal — Accolades Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows:
The Phantom Thieves have stolen the hearts of fans and critics alike! ❤️
See for yourself why Persona 5 Royal is hailed as one of the greatest JRPGs of all time and play today with Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows!
