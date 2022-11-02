PlayStation VR2 set to launch in February at $549.99

The day that PlayStation VR fans have been waiting for is finally here… the reveal of the PlayStation VR2’s price point and release date! And thanks to we’re sure a couple of factors (chip shortages, inflation), it’s neither as cheap as hoped or coming as soon as we’d like.
Either way, the PlayStation VR2 is officially set to launch February 22, 2022 at $549.99 which includes a PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones. Remember, the PSVR2 is not a standalone headset and requires a PS5 console as well. VR gamers who are looking for a bundle can pick up PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for an extra $50, so $599.99. As for official accessories, there will be a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station for $50.
Those that wish to pre-order soon should check out direct.playstation.com.
So check out the details below and at the official PS Blog and stay tuned for more info on software (about a dozen games were also confirmed this morning) and more.
Over the past several months, we’ve introduced PlayStation VR2 and provided glimpses into the next generation of virtual reality gaming, which will allow you to escape into new worlds while feeling a groundbreaking sense of immersion. Today, I’m very pleased to announce that PlayStation VR2 is officially launching on February 22, 2023. PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station, designed specifically for the PS VR2 Sense controller, will also launch the same day.
Here is the PS VR2 lineup and recommended retail pricing for each product. Availability in each country is subject to local import regulations.
- $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
- Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones
PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
- $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
- Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones
PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station
- $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
- Players can charge the PS VR2 Sense controller through a simple click-in design, without having to connect to a PS5 console – freeing up the console’s USB ports.
Standalone software titles, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, will also be available for pre-orders starting this month. More details will be provided at a later date.
During this initial launch phase for our next-gen headset, players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will initially be able to pre-order PlayStation VR2 solely through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will begin on November 15, and players may begin to register for pre-orders starting today. Orders from direct.playstation.com for PlayStation VR2 headsets and bundles will ship throughout the week of launch.
In other markets, PlayStation VR2 will be sold at participating retailers, with pre-orders beginning on November 15. Information will be provided through participating local retailers in these regions.
PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology includes key features that enable unique gameplay experiences, such as headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, and the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from the PS VR2 Sense controllers. Together with compatible games they will captivate players’ senses and offer an incredibly deep feeling of immersion.
Additionally, with enhanced headset-based controller tracking and high fidelity visuals in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), PS VR2 adds a true next-gen gaming experience for players to enjoy.
We’ve created the PS VR2 headset with comfort in mind, in a slightly slimmer and lighter design compared to our previous headset. We’ve also included an integrated vent for extra air flow, and a lens adjustment dial for a more customized feel. We hope players will enjoy this new design.
Today, we are also pleased to reveal additional titles coming to PlayStation VR2, with fresh new reveals on new titles that are currently in development for PlayStation VR2. Read our announcement here.
It’s exciting to see how game developers are taking advantage of the PS VR2’s headset features to design the next generation of VR games. We’re expecting more than 20 titles at launch, and we can’t wait for February when PS VR2 launches so players can give it a try. We’ll have more details on our launch game lineup in the future, so stay tuned.