Nintendo announces next Indie World showcase

News

November 7th, 2022

by Paul Bryant


It’s been about six months since the last time Nintendo showed off the indie games coming to the Switch (not counting the last amazing Direct, of course), which means we’re due for another one — and, sure enough, here we are:

As the tweet says, this Wednesday 9 am PT/noon ET, Nintendo will be showing off 25 minutes’ worth of indie games heading to the Switch. You’ll be able to watch it live on www.nintendo.com/indie-world, or you can stream on it Nintendo’s YouTube channel — which we’ve helpfully embedded below. Check back in 48 hours or so to see what’s coming up!

