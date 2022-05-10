Nintendo Indie World Showcase scheduled for tomorrow

Itching for new Nintendo Switch software announcements? Well… you won’t need to wait too much longer as Nintendo has scheduled a fresh new Indie World Showcase event for tomorrow, May 11th at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET. The event is set for around 20 minutes and sounds pretty open-ended in terms of content. Our fingers are definitely crossed for some surprises.
Check out the announcement from Nintendo below, along with the embedded event video.
Indie World Showcase 5.11.2022 – Nintendo Switch:
Get ready for a new Indie World Showcase arriving Wednesday, May 11, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to the Nintendo Switch system.
To watch, check out the livestream at https://www.nintendo.com/indie-world. And make sure to check the site and follow @IndieWorldNA on Twitter for more information about the library of indie games available for Nintendo Switch.