One Piece Odyssey will take you to the home of the Water Train in the latest trailer

Just a heads up, this news post will contain story spoilers, but if you’re interested in a One Piece game that recaps the series in a roundabout way…shouldn’t you be well past the arc shown in this trailer? Either way…Water Seven holds a special place in my heart as it was the arc that kicked off when I started following the series seriously. Seeing Usopp quit the Straw Hat Pirates after the heartbreaking decision to replace their irreparable ship nearly brought me to tears. Things seemingly get worse as Nico Robin seemingly changes alliances once again leaving with the shadowy world government agency known as Cipher Pol 9. To make things worse as the terrifying storm is about to descend on the Venetian town, adding another wrinkle to the crew’s plan to take back the former Miss All Sunday whether she likes it or not. Intense fights, new powers, allies and a major pay off occurs during the course of this arc (Fans of the 4Kids! Version of the series won’t know what I’m talking about). I guess I have really rose tinted glasses for this arc.
We were previously shown the desert kingdom of Alabasta, and today Bandai Namco revealed that the One Piece Odyssey will also revisit the city of shipwrights that is Water Seven. Unlike the previous trailer which showcased more game mechanics, today’s trailer is more cinematic in nature giving us a recap of the events that solidified Ussop and Nico Robin as members of the Straw Hat Pirates. So being able to see the wacky workers of Galley-La once again is definitely making the wait til the game’s release even more arduous. However we’ve got roughly two months to go and I’m curious what other locales will we visit on this turn based odyssey? One Piece Odyssey is coming out January 13th, 2023 and it will be available on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY — Water 7 Trailer:
Revisit the oceanic metropolis of Water 7 as old friends reunite to help Luffy rescue his captured crewmates from the claws of CP9’s Rob Lucci!
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY drops anchor January 13th, 2023.
