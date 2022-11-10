Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2 hits the Switch and PC simultaneously today

One of the things I never thought I would see was that the Neo Geo Pocket Color get a resurgence on a console of a former competitor, but the a la carte releases of its library was a breath of fresh air and the compilation release in the form of the “Selection” series was quite the a steal. Yes, there are issues with these releases, mainly the multiplayer functions are somewhat borked, but hey you take the good with the bad. So it puts a smile on my face that a second volume of Neo Geo Pocket Selection released today, simultaneously on Switch and PC (The first volume saw an initial release on the Switch, with the PC version coming months later).
This volume has a bit more diversity with only 2 fighting games amongst its contents, however that doesn’t mean it doesn’t contain any heavyweights. Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2 does count SNK vs Capcom Card Fighters Clash in its midst, the title which is more or less permanently inserted into my NGPC. Other titles in the compilation that have seen standalone releases include Big Bang Wrestling, Biomotor Unitron and Mega Man: Battles & Fighters leaving 6 titles debuting exclusively on this compilation.
These titles include:
- Puzzle Link 2
- Ganbare Neo Poke-Kun
- The King of Fighters Battle De Paradise
- Baseball Stars Color
- Pocket Tennis Color
- NEOGEO Cup ‘98 Plus Color
Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2 shots:
It should be noted that Ganbare Neo Poke-Kun and Mega Man: Battles & Fighters are not localized and are presented in their native Japanese, but with English manuals. You can wish things were different, but like I’ve said take the victories where you can. Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2 is now available digitally on the Nintendo eShop and Steam with physical editions coming from various small print publishers such as Limited Run Games and Pix’n Love.
【ENG】NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.2｜Trailer (North America):
The second wave of the dream collection is here!
Ten new NEOGEO POCKET COLOR masterpieces are included!