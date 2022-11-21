«

AEW: Fight Forever gets new gameplay trailer

November 21st, 2022

by Paul Bryant


Hot on the heels of Full Gear 2022, we got the latest sign that All Elite Wrestling’s debut game, Fight Forever, hopefully isn’t too far off: the release of a gameplay trailer showing off the game in action:

AEW: Fight Forever | Gameplay Trailer:

Other bits of info revealed include that Orange Cassidy, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Sting and Jade Cargill will be in the game…which really shouldn’t come as a surprise, seeing as that list includes three of AEW’s current champions in that list.

We also got a look at new cover art for the game, and a certain former champion is notably absent. The previous cover featured CM Punk in a pretty prominent position, but now, a few months after Punk injured himself while winning the title (and, uh…had a slightly controversial press conference), he’s nowhere to be seen. Surely no one will read anything further into this.

