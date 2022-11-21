Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3 takes off on December 7th

The next selection of eight reworked Mario Kart courses are officially slated to hit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch in the near future as part of the Booster Course Pass Wave 3 content update.
Officially launching on December 7th, either a la carte (karte?) or as part of the paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3 is broken into a duo of Cups and will include a set of courses ranging from Mario Kart Game Boy Advance’s Boo Lake to mobile Mario Kart Tour’s Merry Mountain, and several others. This wave will put the planned set of booster courses at 50% (24 of 48), with obviously many more to come.
Check out some media and details below.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass Wave 3 screens:
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass – Wave 3 Release Date – Nintendo Switch:
Eight more courses are bringing festive fun to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC* for the Nintendo Switch system on Dec. 7! With the addition of Wave 3 courses, 24 of the 48 courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass will be available to play.
The Wave 3 courses include the frolicking fields of DS Peach Gardens and the frosty merriment of Merry Mountain, which features seasonal sights and sounds to take in while cruising around the track’s frigid peaks and towering pines. Plus, enjoy the colorful views of London Loop from the Mario Kart Tour mobile game and navigate galactic turns in the 3DS Rainbow Road course, just to name a few. To see all eight Wave 3 courses in action, check out an overview trailer here: https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/booster-course-pass/.
Wave 3 features the Rock Cup and the Moon Cup, with classic courses appearing from the Mario Kart series across the Wii, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS and Mario Kart Tour games. Each course can be played locally** or online.*** Cups are divided as follows:
- Rock Cup
- Tour London Loop – Gobsmack your rivals as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this England-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.
- GBA Boo Lake – Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit!
- 3DS Rock Rock Mountain – Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course. Here’s a mountaineering tip: Ramp over a warp pipe to put some wind in your sails!
- Wii Maple Treeway – Leap through the fall foliage and race across massive trees on this course from Mario Kart Wii – just don’t disturb the Wigglers enjoying an autumnal stroll!
- Moon Cup
- Tour Berlin Byways – Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.
- DS Peach Gardens – Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach’s castle from Mario Kart DS! Can you spot all the familiar topiaries?
- Merry Mountain – Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course from Mario Kart Tour that features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore. And … is that a flying sleigh train?
- 3DS Rainbow Road – Look up in the sky – it’s … Mario! Rainbow Road winds and twists around multiple planetoids on this celestial course that originated in Mario Kart 7 on Nintendo 3DS.
With the upcoming launch of Wave 3, which will join Wave 1 and Wave 2, half of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass courses will be playable, with another 24 still to come next year! The roster of currently raceable courses already includes Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, DS Waluigi Pinball, Wii Mushroom Gorge and Sky-High Sundae, as well as Ninja Hideaway, New York Minute and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour, and more. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023.
Supercharge Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass to experience more ramps, turns and jumps across a total of 48 additional courses as each of the six waves become available. Players can enjoy all six waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost**** with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, or by purchasing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass available in Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store as a separate purchase.
