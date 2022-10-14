Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway review for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox

Also on: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One
Publisher: GameMill Entertainment
Developer: Bamtang Games
Medium: Digital/Disc/Cartridge
Players: 1-12
Online: Yes
ESRB: E
Is Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway better than Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2? That depends on how you look at it.
I mean, there’s certainly more of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 than there was of its predecessor. The last game had 28 tracks? This one has 36. The second one featured 30 Nickelodeon characters as playable racers, with another 70 as crew members who give your racer a boost? Well, the third one features 40 racers and 90 crew members. Where you could race online with up to 8 players in the last game, this time out you can race up to 12 players. In every way you can think of, there’s unquestionably more to choose from here.
More isn’t always better, obviously. Mind you, it’s not worse, either. It’s just…more. And that’s really all that you need to know about Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway: it’s just more of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2.
There are worse things for a game to be, mind you. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 wouldn’t make anyone forget Mario Kart, but it was decent enough in its own right. Giving players more of that means getting more solidly competent – if unspectacular – kart racing, which is always fun.
Plus, if you’re okay with “good enough”, there’s a ridiculous amount of content here. There are nine different cups, each with three speed levels. There are time trials for every track. There’s a battle mode. There are challenges. And, of course, there’s online multiplayer. While none of the tracks or modes will make anyone forget Rainbow Road or Bowser’s Castle, taken as a whole there’s still enough to keep you occupied for a long time.
Of course, that depends on how much you want to play a kart racing game there’s merely okay, rather than dazzling or impressive. (Plus, you’ll need to be able to tolerate hearing these characters say the same catchphrases countless times per race.) As long as you don’t expect too much – or, I guess, as long as you just want more of what was in Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 – then Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 does just enough to be worth playing.
GameMill Entertainment provided us with a Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway PS4/PS5 code for review purposes.