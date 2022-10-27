Jump into Square Enix’s Forspoken deep dive video series

To better acquaint potential players with the gameplay in their magical upcoming adventure Forspoken, Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions have put together a new 3 part “Deep Dive” video series focusing on different aspects of the title.
The first of those episodes, titled Magic Parkour, is available now and gives gamers a glimpse of the traversal mechanics and gameplay to be found as part of Frey Holland’s repertoire.
Check it out below and stay tuned for part 2 and 3 in the coming weeks. Forspoken is due to hit the PS5 and PC on January 24th, 2023.
Forspoken Deep Dive | Magic Parkour:
Today, SQUARE ENIX and Luminous Productions kicked off the release of a three-part video series, offering players a deeper look into the gameplay mechanics for their highly anticipated action-RPG, Forspoken. The first video in the series focuses on protagonist Frey Holland’s magic-enhanced parkour and traversal skills, as well as the variety of spells at her disposal giving players a taste of what to expect when the game launches on January 24, 2023.
The next video in the series, Forspoken – Deep Dive | Magic Combat, releases on November 3, and will dive into the fundamentals of Frey’s magical combat skills. Discover more about the types of magic, attacks and upgrades players can unlock to help Frey battle the wide variety of enemies she’ll encounter throughout her journey. The final video, Forspoken – Deep Dive | Exploring Athia, releases on November 10, and will showcase quests, challenges and various activities that players can find and accomplish across the world of Athia.
Designed for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity. Forspoken will launch simultaneously on PS5 and PC (via STEAM, Epic Games Store or Microsoft Store) on January 24, 2023, and is available to pre-order now. The Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust Story DLC will be available Summer 2023.