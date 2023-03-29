Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC set to launch on May 26th, 2023

To spite Square Enix’s anticipated PS5/PC release Forspoken not exactly launching to rave reviews, we still contend that the title had some great qualities that may have been able to be ironed out given enough additional attention and development time.
Square Enix and Luminous Productions are still all-in and are busy working on the first piece of DLC known as In Tanta We Trust which is set to launch on May 26th, 2023 (23rd for players who own the Digital Deluxe edition). Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust is actually a prequel to the main game and takes place 25 years prior to the events of the main story.
The new content is included as part of the Digital Deluxe edition and will also be available for purchase separately, though pricing has yet to be announced.
Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust story DLC will serve as a prequel to the main game and takes place 25 years prior the events of Forspoken. Continuing her search for a way to eradicate the Break from Athia once and for all, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that leads her to a place that somehow transports her to the Purge of the Rheddig, the legendary battle that devastated Athia and eventually drove the Tantas to madness. Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must uncover the answers and save Athia once more – and attempt to save herself.
In the Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC, players will battle alongside Tanta Cinta using Frey’s newfound magical ability to unlock new combat strategies and coordinate devastating attack combos against the invading Rheddig forces. Scale to new heights in unique, vertically-designed environments with Frey’s honed magic-enhanced parkour skills.
