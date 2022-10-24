Infernax brings a new stranger into the fold for Halloween

A retro inspired title which screams Castlevania 2, Berzerk Studio’s Infernax was something I thoroughly enjoyed pre-release, but lapsed on playing when it finally came out earlier this year. Today’s news might prompt me to pick up the title and see the conclusion of Duke Alcedor’s tale…or maybe I’ll just go through a different character’s tale. That’s correct, announced today Infernax is getting a brand new character and like games of old, all you need to do is enter a code!
By entering your name as “stranger” for your save file name (after the game’s October 25th title update goes live), you’ll start your adventure as the hockey mask clad, shotgun wielding man from a different era. Trading in the mighty mace for a projectile slinging shotgun means you don’t have to get in close to punish the demonic invaders, but you will have to worry about the tremendous kick back, so don’t stand close to any cliff edges!
Whether you play as the Duke or the Stranger, Infernax will still be a side scrolling adventure featuring choices which will affect how your story ends. Matthew on the team clearly enjoyed it, so I really don’t have any excuses anymore…I guess neither do you. Infernax is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox Platforms for $14.99.
Infernax – Halloween Update: The Stranger Comes Knocking:
Infernax – Halloween Update screens:
