Bandai Namco uncovers a One Piece Odyssey – Alabasta story trailer

Bandai Namco’s One Piece JRPG is coming along nicely, apparently, based on the fresh new story trailer that they just recently released.
Heading to most modern consoles and the PC on January 13th, 2023, One Piece Odyssey provides fans and gamers with the opportunity to relive the Straw Hat Crew’s adventure in the Alabasta Kingdom.
Have a look at all the fun and details below.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY — Alabasta Trailer:
Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today released an all-new story trailer for the upcoming JRPG ONE PIECE ODYSSEY highlighting how the game will authentically recreate key moments from the mega-popular anime series. The “Alabasta” trailer showcases a beloved moment in the ONE PIECE saga, letting players revisit the Alabasta Kingdom as Luffy works to recover the Straw Hat Crew’s powers by visiting the world of their memories. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY will launch on January 13, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via STEAM, and is currently available for pre-order at https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/one-piece-odyssey.
With the original story in ONE PIECE ODYSSEY rooted in canon, the Alabasta storyline is just one example of how the game will immerse players in their favorite moments from the series while delivering entirely new adventures and experiences.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY transports the Straw Hat Crew to a mysterious new island where they embark on quests and fight powerful enemies and massive bosses in exciting turn-based battles. The game is introducing a new chapter for these famed pirates, with an original story and new characters developed under the guiding hand of series creator Eiichiro Oda. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is sure to retain the charm, humor, and chemistry of the anime with its colorful artistic style and stunning visuals, and by starring the series’ original Japanese VO actors.
Produced by Toei Animation and based on the top-selling manga title of all time by creator Eiichiro Oda, the ONE PIECE series first premiered on Japanese TV in October 1999 and follows Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew on their epic quest to find “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. Today, ONE PIECE is now a global franchise that encompasses 15 feature films including the soon-to-be-released “One Piece Film Red” on November 4 for the United States and Canada, home videos, video games, and an ever-growing catalog of licensed merchandise that includes accessories, toys, games, novelties, furniture, housewares, apparel and more.