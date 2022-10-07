Gotham Knights gets an official launch gameplay trailer

With a very near future release date of October 21st, 2022, Gotham Knights is officially almost here… so that makes it the perfect time for an official launch trailer for the game.
Warner Bros. Games and DC conveniently dropped off that type of trailer for the upcoming PS5, Xbox Series X and PC release which shows off some of the playable hero characters and in-game cutscenes, along with action that includes enemy takedowns and co-op play.
Have a look at the new footage below, and stay tuned for more coverage.
Gotham Knights – Official Launch Gameplay Trailer:
Warner Bros. Games and DC today revealed an all-new launch gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights, the upcoming open-world action RPG releasing on Oct. 21, 2022. The latest trailer features gameplay footage and in-game cutscenes of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin in action as they face off against Gotham City’s surging criminal underworld, with a closer look at some of the infamous DC Super-Villains that players will encounter in Gotham Knights, including Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface and the mysterious Court of Owls. The video also shows off a variety of powerful enemy takedowns that players can perform while playing together with a friend in the game online cooperative mode.