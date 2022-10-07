The Super Mario Bros. Movie official trailer, lets a-go

The teaser trailer we’ve all been waiting for is finally here…! in case you missed the debut late yesterday. Officially and unsurprisingly titled “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” the colorful game-based film by Nintendo, Illumination and Universal Studios hits theaters beginning on April 7th, 2023.
Check out the details and the teaser below.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Teaser Trailer:
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Only In Theaters April 7, 2023
From #Illumination and #Nintendo comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The film will be released in North America on April 7, 2023 and in Japan on April 27, 2023.
Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.