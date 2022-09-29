PlayStation Stars loyalty program goes live in North America on October 5th

As first revealed over the summer, Sony has dropped off more information regarding their upcoming, new and improved PlayStation loyalty program known as PlayStation Stars.
The program is going live in Asia regions today, with North America set to follow on October 5th and then European regions the second week of October. So again, what the heck is PlayStation Stars? Well as described by Sony it is an initiative which “celebrates our players’ achievements with fun and delightful campaigns and the ability to earn rewards such as points and digital collectibles”. So another way to keep engaged with the PlayStation ecosystem, whether it be trophies, community events or purchases.
Head on over to www.playstation.com/playstation-stars for the latest info and to get signed up.
What rewards can I earn?
There are two types of rewards – loyalty points and digital collectibles. Points can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds, exclusive digital collectibles and select PlayStation Store products. As an additional benefit, PlayStation Plus members enrolled in PlayStation Stars automatically earn points for purchases on PlayStation Store.*
Digital collectibles are beautifully rendered, digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation. There will be new collectibles to earn regularly, ultra-rare collectibles to strive for, or something surprising to collect just for fun.
The digital collectibles you earn or acquire can be arranged on a display case within the PlayStation App. You can also set the display case to be viewed by others, if you choose.
At launch, by simply joining, all members will receive the Star Gazer Telescope. We’ll have Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2, PocketStation, Toro and Kuro celebrating, and more, as some of the first digital collectables for members to earn or acquire.
Are digital collectables one-of-a-kind? Can I sell or trade my digital collectables?
These digital collectibles are created just for our loyalty program, and while some can be rare, they are not one-of-a-kind nor does it leverage blockchain technology. They cannot be resold or traded. Digital collectibles can only be earned or acquired through PlayStation Stars.
How can I find out how rare a digital collectible is?
A digital collectible’s rarity can be found on the campaign details screen and the collectible’s details page.
How do I track and redeem my points?
Your points balance can be found on PlayStation App under your Player Profile / PlayStation Stars Points History. Points can be used to redeem items in your Rewards Catalog, which may include digital collectibles, games, or digital PSN wallet funds.
To redeem your points, go to PlayStation App > Player Profile > Playstation Stars > Rewards Catalog.
What benefits do I get for being a PlayStation Plus member if I join PlayStation Stars?
A PlayStation Plus membership is not required to join PlayStation Stars. However, as a PlayStation Plus member, if you join PlayStation Stars you can earn points for purchases on PlayStation Store, including each subscription payment for your PlayStation Plus membership. Please note PSN wallet top ups are not eligible for earning PlayStation Stars points.
What are status levels?
PlayStation Stars will have four status levels that reflect the milestones you reach. They are based on the number of non-common trophies earned for gameplay as well as full game purchases from the PlayStation Store. The higher your level is, the more perks and benefits you can get.
How long will I get to stay at my status level?
Once you reach a status level, you will stay there for the remainder of the calendar year plus an additional 13 months. For example, if you earned status level 2 in October, your Level 2 status would remain valid through that calendar year, and continue for the next 13 months from January 1 of the next year, through January 31 of the following year.