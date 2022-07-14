Sony reveals PlayStation Stars loyalty program

Out of the blue, Sony today revealed some details for a free, all-new PlayStation specific loyalty program they have titled “PlayStation Stars”.
The company has dabbled in a few loyalty programs and community events in the past, but PlayStation Stars seems like it could be a more thorough implementation of the idea.
Details are still a bit vague, and they are currently in the testing phase, but it sounds like taking part in campaigns and activities and making purchases at the PS Store will provide a variety of rewards from PSN credits, to physical and digital products, to rare “Digital Collectibles”.
Have a look at the details from the PS Blog below, and stay tuned for more info!
Throughout our company’s 27-year history, we have been continually moved by how meaningful gaming experiences can create fond, lifelong memories for players. All of us at PlayStation take special joy in creating unique products and experiences that delight our fans. This includes everything from our consoles and critically acclaimed games, to community challenges such as Seize the Throne and Treat Codes, to digital and live events including State of Play.
Today, I’m pleased to reveal PlayStation Stars, a brand new loyalty program that celebrates you, the player, for being on this ever growing gaming journey with us. PlayStation Stars will be free to join when it launches later this year. Once you become a member, you’ll earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities. Our “Monthly Check-In” campaign simply requires you to play any game to receive a reward, while other campaigns require you to win tournaments, earn specific trophies, or even be the first player to platinum a blockbuster title in your local time zone.
All PlayStation Stars members will have opportunities to earn loyalty points. Points can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds and select PlayStation Store products. As an additional benefit, PlayStation Plus members enrolled in PlayStation Stars automatically earn points for purchases on PlayStation Store.
Also, as part of PlayStation Stars, we are unveiling a new type of reward called “digital collectibles.” Collectibles are as diverse as our portfolio of products and franchises. They are digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation. There will always be a new collectible to earn, an ultra rare collectible to strive for, or something surprising to collect just for fun.
We hope this new program brings to mind past gaming memories while making you excited for the future with PlayStation: commemorating the gaming eras we created together, charting new paths to explore, and bringing players together for global celebrations. This is just the beginning for PlayStation Stars, and the program will continue to evolve over time. We’re currently doing some early tests on this program before launching it later this year in phased regional rollouts.
We hope you’ll enjoy the program once it launches. We’ll be back with more updates in the future. Thanks for reading!