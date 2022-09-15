Nintendo eShop Update – Return to Monkey Island, NBA 2K23, Bear and Breakfast

There’s quite the diverse lineup of new releases hitting the eShop this week and the very near future.
The much anticipated Return to Monkey Island for example (at least for me), along with NBA 2K23, Bear and Breakfast, Various Daylife, a demo for Evil Takes Residence and tons more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- VARIOUS DAYLIFE – Live your best life on the newly discovered continent of Antoecia in this immersive RPG created by the development team that worked on OCTOPATH TRAVELER and BRAVELY DEFAULT. Combining familiar adventure-RPG mechanics with simulation-RPG structure, including job progression, strategic exploration and an innovative battle system, you’ll live your best life and confront the unknown. Perform over 100 types of daily tasks to build character and deepen your relationships with the locals, and you’ll gain access to different job classes and abilities. A grand adventure awaits! VARIOUS DAYLIFE is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- NBA 2K23 – Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential in NBA 2K23! Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair today’s All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM, build a dynasty of your own in MyGM or take the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Challenge NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and experience true-to-life gameplay. How will you answer the call? NBA 2K23 is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Return to Monkey Island – Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return by series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. Take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory. Return to Monkey Island will be available on Sept. 19.
- Bear & Breakfast – Bear and Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game where you play as a well-meaning bear trying to run a B&B in the woods. Hank and his friends find an abandoned shack and, equipped with their teenage ingenuity, turn it into a money-making bed-and-breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists. As your business expands, so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself. Bear & Breakfast is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Demos:
- Farm, Fight and Save the World – Travel the world and find a way to put an end to the calamity in the life-simulation RPG HARVESTELLA. As you cultivate a peaceful farm life in the village of Lethe, the season of death continuously returns, threatening to destroy all. A demo containing the opening days of your farm’s first season is now available in Nintendo eShop. Plus, save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game when HARVESTELLA launches on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 4.
- Evil Takes Residence – Rest while you can because she will hunt you … in Resident Evil Village Cloud. Ethan Winters must face the horrors of the village and its four fearsome lords to rescue his abducted daughter. Resident Evil Village Cloud launches on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. A free demo of the game is now available in Nintendo eShop.
Pre-Orders:
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – The heroic puffball’s Wii game is returning … this time in deluxe proportions! One day, a mysterious spaceship crash-lands on Planet Popstar. To help the mysterious Magolor, Kirby and his friends set off on a captivating quest. When inhaling certain enemies, Kirby will gain access to a wide range of Copy Abilities – with the new Mecha Copy Ability making its debut! The game supports multiplayer for up to four players on the same system by sharing Joy-Con controllers. Plus, everyone can play as Kirby at the same time while using their favorite Copy Abilities! There’s also a collection of subgames to play, including returning ones like Samurai Kirby and new ones like Magolor’s Tome Trackers. The Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe game launches on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- It Takes Two – Team up and cooperate with a friend in this critically acclaimed co-op platforming adventure. Venture through fantastical worlds filled with challenges around every corner. In addition to single-system play, the game can also be played on two systems via local wireless* or online with a pal via the free Friend’s Pass. Even the bumpiest road can be traveled with someone by your side! It Takes Two launches on the Nintendo Switch system on Nov. 4. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- TUNIC – Brave the unknown in this isometric action-adventure game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded on a ruined land, your only clue is the in-game manual. Traverse the island’s interconnected realms to retrieve its missing pages bursting with hints and original, full-color illustrations. What long-lost secrets will the island reveal? TUNIC launches on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 27. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE – Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the FINAL FANTASY series with the latest THEATRHYTHM game! In this rhythm action game, you’ll enjoy 385 total tracks, including iconic FINAL FANTASY songs like “One-Winged Angel,” “Torn From the Heavens” and “SUTEKI DA NE,” with more content available after launch as paid DLC – including tracks from the SaGa series, NieR series and LIVE A LIVE. Two players can complete stages in Pair Play locally, while up to four players** can battle to the beat in Online Multi-Battle! THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE begins its symphony on the Nintendo Switch system on Feb. 16, 2023. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Sifu – Vanquish foes to avenge your father in this Kung Fu action-brawler. By thrusting, tripping and parrying opponents, you’ll break their stance and gain the upper hand. Fall in combat, and you’ll get older and weaker. However, you’ll learn new techniques to help complete your mission. Can you exact revenge before time runs out? Sifu pummels its way onto Nintendo Switch on Nov. 8. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered – The original Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- included many of the SaGa series trademark elements, such as the Glimmer and Combo mechanics. The free scenario system that lets you create your own storyline remains at the core of the game, letting you select one of eight protagonists with completely different origins and backstories, then set off on a unique adventure. This remastered edition features upgraded HD graphics and numerous enhancements to improve playability. Sifu journeys its way onto Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- Reel in Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Splatoon 3 – Here’s a fresh opportunity for you! For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. Offer ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.***
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Save on Pikmin 3 Deluxe! – Until Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT you can purchase Pikmin 3 Deluxe for 30% off on the My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop. Command a capable crop of different types of Pikmin to strategically overcome obstacles, defeat creatures, and find food for your famished home planet! Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy
- Accident – Available Sept. 16
- Amnesia: Later x Crowd – Available Sept. 20
- Amnesia: Memories – Available Sept. 20
- Ankora: Lost Days
- Arcade Archives CHAMPION WRESTLER
- Brutal Chase Turbo – Available Sept. 16
- Devoured by Darkness – Available Sept. 16
- Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition
- Family Man
- Foretales
- Gold Crusader
- Gunslingers & Zombies
- Innocence Island
- Jack Move – Available Sept. 20
- Japanese Escape Games The Mansion of Tricks
- Kitten’s Head Football – Available Sept. 16
- Last Beat Enhanced
- Mozart Requiem
- Paddles
- PBA Pro Bowling 2023
- Plunder Panic – Available Sept. 16
- Poly Link – Origins
- Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season
- Reknum DX
- Sacred Valley
- SAOMI
- Silent Sector
- Soulsland
- The Dark Prophecy – Available Sept. 16
- Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure – Available Sept. 16
- Wayward Strand
- Windmill Engine