New York Comic Con 2022 panel schedule has been revealed

New York Comic Con has announced its 2022 panel lineup, which includes a number of notable events taking place throughout the four-day show (Oct 6-9th.) The convention is headlined by a career retrospective of noted Vega (Street Fighter) main; Jaime Lee Curtis taking place on Saturday evening October 8th, hosted by Drew Barrymore. Also in the same evening, there will be a “Back To The Future” reunion with Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox, the latter who rarely makes public appearances due to his health conditions.
For those wanting to attend screenings, NYCC is offering a couple of movie premieres and first looks. The world premiere screenings of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, CBS’s Ghost, HBOMAX’s adult Scooby Doo Cartoon Velma, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, The Anime Debut of the hit manga, Chainsaw Man, the Return of Bleach with “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War”, the Supernatural prequel, Winchester and a preview of the next Mortal Kombat animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment marks the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster Mortal Kombat video game series with an inside look at the making of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the follow up to the Mortal Kombat Legends Scorpion’s Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends Battle Of The Realms.
You can find a complete list of panels here. New York Comic Con is run by Reedpop and is holding its 16th edition at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City between the days of October 6th-9th. Tickets can still be purchased here. There is a huge slate of meet-and-greet opportunities with such stars as Brendan Fraser, Michael J. Fox, Oscar Issac, Sebastian Stan, AEW stars Britt Baker, Sting, and Jungle boy, and a reunion of the cast of Smallville.
Stay tuned for some coverage of the show by your trusted Gaming-age staff as we bring you the sights and sounds of New York Comic Con.